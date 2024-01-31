New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Tuesday hailed the party's win in the Chandigarh mayoral election as a triumph of democracy and a blow to the 'thugbandhan' of Congress and AAP.

Further, he warned the opposition INDIA Bloc of meeting the similar fate in the 2024 general elections

"BJP's victory in the election is a victory of democracy and the defeat of the 'thugbandhan' of Congress and AAP. The BJP's victory is the victory of truth over lies, of the politics of service to the nation over the politics of corruption... INDI Alliance's loss in the Chandigarh Mayoral Election is just a trailer. In 2024, INDI will get to know - kismein kitna hai dum. There is just one voice across the country - ye dil manage more, Modi sarkar once more," Jaiveer Shergill said.

BJP National President JP Nadda has congratulated the saffron party's Chandigarh unit for emerging victorious in the Chandigarh Mayoral polls held on Monday.

"Congratulations to BJP Chandigarh Unit for winning the Mayor election. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, UTs have witnessed record development. That the INDI Alliance fought their first electoral battle and still lost to BJP shows that neither their arithmetic is working nor their chemistry," Nadda posted on X.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a shot at the BJP, alleging that Mayoral elections were tainted by an open display of dishonesty.

"The manner in which dishonesty has been done in broad daylight in the Chandigarh Mayor elections is extremely worrying. If these people can stoop so low in a mayor's election, then they can go to any extent in the country's elections. This is very worrying," Kejriwal posted on X.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha too has expressed his disappointment with the results of the Mayoral elections and said that he will expose the fraud done by BJP.

Raghav Chadha, taking to the microblogging site X, said, "I, along with senior Congress leader Pawan Bansal, will address a joint press conference at 2:30 PM at Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh. We will expose the fraud that the BJP has committed today in the Chandigarh Mayor Elections."

After a high-voltage drama around the Chandigarh mayoral elections, the BJP emerged victorious after the votes were cast and counted on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, ruckus broke out in the House after the BJP's Manoj Sonkar won the Chandigarh mayor election, and Congress and AAP councillors accused the BJP of cheating and not following due electoral process.

BJP candidate Rajinder Kumar was elected as Deputy Mayor after AAP and Congress councillors refused to cast votes in the election of Deputy Mayor and Senior Deputy Mayor.

The polls were rescheduled to January 30 after the presiding officer fell ill on the original date, January 8.

The fresh scheduling of the elections, which AAP MP Raghav Chadha described as the first direct electoral contest between the BJP and the opposition bloc--INDIA--happened on the order of the Punjab-Haryana High Court.

As the votes were counted following the polling on Tuesday, the BJP's mayoral candidate, Manoj Sonkar, bagged 16 votes, while his rival, jointly supported by the AAP and the Congress, Kuldeep, got 12.

Crucially, however, 8 votes were declared invalid. According to sources, as the BJP candidate was declared the winner, Bedlam broke out and members of the saffron party and the joint opposition came to blows. (ANI)

