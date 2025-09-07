BJYM to Mobilise Over 10 Lakh Youth in NaMo Yuva Run as Part of Seva Pakhwada (Images: BJYM)

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Sunday took a historic step in inspiring India's youth by launching the flagship campaign "NaMo Yuva Run - For a Nasha Mukt Bharat".

Under the leadership of Tejasvi Surya, National President of BJYM, the event marks one of the largest youth-led fitness and social responsibility movements in India's history.

The launch ceremony was graced by the presence of Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, BJYM National President and Member of Parliament from Bangalore South Tejasvi Surya, and celebrated fitness icon Milind Soman, who was officially appointed as the National Run Ambassador of the initiative along with BJP National Media Co-Incharge Sanjay Mayukh and BJYM National General Secretary Raju Bista.

The event witnessed the unveiling of the campaign's official registration portal (www.namoyuvarun.com), Logo, Mascot, and T-shirt, which embody the spirit of Seva, Fitness, and a Nasha Mukt Bharat.

It was announced that on September 21, 2025, BJYM will organise 100 simultaneous runs across the country, each engaging a minimum of 10,000 young participants.

"These runs are expected to mobilise over 10 lakh youth, reinforcing BJYM's role as the driving force behind India's largest youth-driven fitness and social awareness campaign," BJYM said in a statement.

This monumental effort forms an integral part of Seva Pakhwada (September 17- October 2), observed annually in honour of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The initiative reflects BJYM's alignment with the Prime Minister's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, advocating fitness, discipline, and the powerful message of a drug-free India through collective youth action."

Speaking at the event, Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Fitness is the foundation of a strong nation. Every young Indian must pledge to lead a healthy, disciplined life free from addiction, so that together we build a future where personal wellbeing drives national progress."

Tejasvi Surya, National President, BJYM, said: "The NaMo Yuva Run is far more than a marathon. It is a powerful youth movement aimed at instilling fitness, discipline, and national responsibility. BJYM's mission is to energise millions of young Indians, inspire them towards selfless service, and spread the transformative message of a 'Nasha Mukt Bharat'. The future of our nation depends on the spirit of its youth, and this movement will empower them to build a healthy and strong India."

In an engaging moment that further connected youth with fitness, Milind Soman enthusiastically issued a push-up challenge to the young participants present at the event, promising to click selfies with those who completed the challenge.

In their statement, BJYM calls upon all youth across the nation to join the NaMo Yuva Run and actively participate in shaping India's future, strong, healthy, and free from addiction. (ANI)

