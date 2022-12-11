Mathura, December 11: Reports of mobile phone blasts are often reported these days. A recent case has come to light from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, in which an innocent kid got burnt badly due to explosion of his mobile while playing a game. The 13-year-old innocent was seriously injured in the incident. The incident took place in Mewati locality of Mathura district of UP.

The kid’s father Mohammad Javed informed Zee News that he has given a Xiaomi company mobile phone to his son for his studies. His son was playing a game on that mobile. They suddenly heard a loud sound from the room. Video: Mobile Phone Battery Explodes in Flames in MP's Ratlam, Blast Caught on CCTV Camera

They immediately went and saw that the innocent was lying on the bed in an injured state. His clothes were burnt and wounds were also visible on his chest. Seeing all this, at first they did not understand what happened but when he looked around, he saw the mobile phone was lying broken in one corner of the room and understood that the child was injured due to the explosion of the mobile. Mobile Blast Caught On Camera: Shopkeeper, Customer Escape Unhurt After Phone Battery Explodes in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat

The kid was immediately taken to the hospital where he is being treated.

On the other hand, parents say that nowadays all studies and sports have become online. In such a situation, giving mobile to the child has become a compulsion. And 24-hour monitoring cannot be maintained, otherwise the child may get mental stress due to excessive restraining. That's why some leeway has to be given.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2022 09:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).