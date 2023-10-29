Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 29 (ANI): Reacting over the blasts that took place at a prayer meeting in Kerala's Kochi, Congress national spokesperson Charan Singh Sapra said that the incident is "unfortunate" and the state government will take action on it.

"The blasts that happened are unfortunate, it should not have happened. The government there will definitely take action on this...," Sapra said speaking to ANI on Sunday.

Reacting to Union Minister Ramdas Athawale calling Rahul Gandhi a liar for promising a country-wide caste census, Sapra said Athawale is not aware that the Congress has fulfilled its promises in Karnataka as well as in poll-bound Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

"Athawale does not know what to say and what not to say. He does not know that Congress has fulfilled the five promises made in Karnataka. It has fulfilled the promises made in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh...," the Congress spokesperson said.

Speaking on the hunger strike called by Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil in Maharashtra, Sapra said that his demand is reasonable.

"Manoj Jarange Patil's demand is reasonable, the government shows him carrots. Eknath Shinde takes false oaths, Devendra Fadnavis cheats the Maratha people...Ajit Pawar himself is a Maratha, if he is not able to give reservation to Marathas then they should drown...," Sapra said.

Manoj Jarange Patil once again started a hunger strike in Jalna on Wednesday, after the purported deadline of 40 days given to the state government to announce the reservation expired.

Jarange Patil said that this time the community would intensify its protest and hold chain hunger strikes and candle marches till their demand is fulfilled. The Maratha community has been protesting for the community's inclusion on the OBC list in the state. (ANI)

