Mumbai, Apr 6 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday issued notices to a residential building in suburban Santacruz after it found several illegalities, including alleged unauthorised construction in former Mumbai BJP youth wing president Mohit Kamboj's flats located there during its inspection last month.

The notices were issued to Khushi Belmondo Building in Santacruz west.

The civic body's notices to the owners/occupants, condominium, chairman/ secretary, developer Hiral Classic Properties Pvt Ltd came about two weeks after its H-west teams conducted the inspection at the building on March 23.

As per the notice issued by the designated officer of H-west ward (Bandra) under section 351 (1A) of Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, 1888, the civic body has given seven days' time to submit documents to prove legality of constructions or else they will initiate demolition action.

"Received Further 12 Notice For My Home From BMC Under Section 351 (1)! Will Summit By Reply , Will Fight Legally!," Kamboj tweeted on Wednesday after receiving the notices, one of which named Aksha Kamboj, his wife, as occupant/owner of the ninth floor. The Kamboj family owns 9th to 12th floors in the building, the notice mentioned.

The notices pertain to the alleged unauthorised construction carried out on the first floor, the floors between the 9th floor to the terrace, and in the basement of the 12 storied building.

The notices listed several illegalities, including merging of two flats into one at each floor, covering of open spaces, merging of flour beds in living room, converting kitchen into theater, vertical amalgamation from 9th to 12th floor into one flat, construction of internal staircases, construction of walls to create habitable areas, sheds and gazebo on terrace, among others.

"It should be noted that to show sufficient cause means to prove that the work mentioned in the said notice is carried out in accordance with the provisions of section 337/342 and section 347 of the said Act," the notice reads.

