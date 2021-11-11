New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The body of a 30-year-old employee of the Delhi Bar Association was found inside a chamber in the Tis Hazari Court on Thursday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj, they said.

Police received the information and reached the spot. The deceased was a temporary employee of the Delhi Bar Association, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The deceased was a tuberculosis patient and chronic alcoholic, the DCP said, adding that the dust bin in the chamber in the west wing of the court complex had blood-laced vomit.

There was no external injury marks on the body, the officer said, adding that further investigation is on.

