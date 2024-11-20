Mainpuri, November 20: A body of a 23-year-old girl was found in the Karhal assembly constituency in Mainpuri on the day of by-poll voting, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, the victim has been identified as Durga who was missing for two days. Her body was found today in a sack in the Karhal area.

Mainpuri Superintendent of Police (SP), Vinod Kumar told ANI that victim's family has alleged political motives behind the crime. "The body of a 23-year-old girl from Karhal was found this morning. A case has been registered against two people by her father. One of them is Prashant Yadav and the other is Mohan Katheria. Both of them have been arrested. Her parents have given a statement that their daughter was murdered in order to prevent her from voting for the BJP. Further investigation is underway," the Mainpuri SP said. Uttar Pradesh Assembly By-Elections 2024: Voting Begins for Bypolls to 9 Seats.

Meanwhile, voting is underway at nine seats in Uttar Pradesh--Meerapur, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Karhal, Sishamau, Phulpur, Katehari, and Majhawan. Samajwadi Party has alleged that the police are affecting voting in all the nine seats in Uttar Pradesh where by-polls are underway, while the BJP has written a letter to the Election Commission complaing about "fake voting" specifically in Kundarki and Sisamau seats. Uttar Pradesh Assembly By-Elections 2024: Voting Underway in 9 Seats; 20.51% Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM.

SP on its official handle on X has alleged that the police are affecting voting at nine seats in Uttar Pradesh where by-polls are underway. "At booth number 357,422 in Kundarki assembly constituency of Moradabad, police are harassing voters and affecting voting. Election Commission should take cognizance, fair voting should be ensured," the party alleged on X. On the other side, the Uttar Pradesh BJP wrote a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer alleging that fake ID cards are being provided to the people who came from outside to cast their vote. The BJP specifically mentioned Kundarki and Sisamau Assembly seat.

