Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): Actor Chrisann Pereira, who was lodged in a Sharjah jail since April 1 after being allegedly framed in a narcotics case, was released on Wednesday evening.

The actor is expected to return to India within 48 hours, said Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Lakhmi Gautam.

According to Lakhmi Gautam, Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Police, the case of Chrisann Pereira, lodged in Sharjah Jail, was investigated by the Crime Branch.

On April 24, the Crime Branch registered a case and the main accused in the case, Anthony Paul and Rajesh Bobate, were arrested. The complete report related to the arrest and investigation of the case was shared with the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Ministry of External Affairs shared the information with the Government of the United Arab Emirates and the Drugs Information Agency.

The Crime Branch shared the entire investigation that how due to mutual hostility, accused Anthony along with another accused Rajesh Bobate (Ravi) sent her to Sharjah in the name of auditioning for an International Web Series and she was given a memento containing drugs, after which she was was arrested in Sharjah.

On April 25, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two persons for allegedly framing actor Chrisann Pereira in a narcotics case by giving her a memento (trophy) that had drugs hidden in it and asking her to deliver it to someone in Sharjah.

Pereira was in a Sharjah prison since April 1 after Borivali-based bakery owner Anthony Paul (35) allegedly framed her in a drugs case. Paul made his friend Rajesh Borate pose as talent manager Ravi and approached the actor who has previously worked in films 'Sadak 2' and 'Batla House'. (ANI)

