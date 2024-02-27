New Delhi, February 27: A bomb threat call was received at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital on Tuesday, which later turned out to be a hoax, Delhi Police said. According to official, the hoax call of bomb threat was received at the airport at around 5.15 am regarding a flight from Delhi to Kolkata, which was scheduled to depart from IGI Airport. Bomb Threat at Mumbai Airport: Chennai-Mumbai IndiGo Flight Receives Threat, Probe Launched

After an inquiry, the call was found to be bogus, Delhi Police said. However, necessary safety protocols were followed, keeping in view the security of passengers. Bomb Threat to Ram Mandir: 21-Year-Old Man Held in Bihar for Threatening To Blow Up Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Last month, the IGI airport was put on high alert after a bomb threat call was received for a Darbhanga to Delhi flight. However, during the inquiry, it turned out to be a bogus call, a Delhi Police official said. The passengers were swiftly deplaned after the flight landed in Delhi.

