New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): A bomb threat received at Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, turned out to be a hoax after the police found nothing "suspicious", an official said on Friday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo, information was received yesterday regarding a bomb threat e-mail received by DPS Mathura Road.

"Police and Bomb Disposal Squad reached the school. Later it was found that the e-mail was sent by a student. 2 Bomb Disposal teams along with dogs and local staff manually searched the school but nothing suspicious was found, it was a hoax call," he added.

According to the official, after reaching the school, "Police checked the computer system/mail of school, wherein it was found the said mail was received on Thursday around at 6:17 p.m. From the technical investigation, we came to know that the said email address belongs to a student, who denied sending the mail," said the official.

However, further investigation is in progress.

Earlier on Thursday also, a bomb threat was received by the Delhi police on Mathura Road. (ANI)

