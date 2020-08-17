Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Monday directed Mumbai Police Commissioner to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of a 22-year-old man after alleged police brutality in Vile Parle over COVID-19 lockdown violation.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta issued the order while hearing a PIL highlighting the problems faced by the public due to the brutal and atrocious actions inflicted by the police machinery while imposing lockdown during this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by a lawyer Firdaus Irani who is petitioner in person.

The bench directed the commissioner to form an SIT of two officers with "unquestionable integrity" to investigate the matter within a month and file a report about the death.

In the last hearing, Mumbai Police had said that four policemen who allegedly assaulted deceased Raju Devendra in Vile Parle are on March 29 were identified and have been suspended.

According to his family, Raju had come out his house during the lockdown for an urgent visit to his relative's place in that night but was chased and beaten by police, after which he died.

The matter is now slated for further hearing on September 21. (ANI)

