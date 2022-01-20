New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) A new book, "From the Heart of Nature", tells an inspiring story of a couple transforming over 300 acres of barren land into India's only private wildlife sanctuary.

The book, written by Pamela Gale Malhotra, is published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI) and will hit the stands on January 24.

Coming from two rich wisdom cultures, one Native American and one Indian, Pamela and her late husband Anil Malhotra made it their mission to salvage what they could in Kodagu, Karnataka, where years of coffee-growing had ravaged and denuded the land.

Today, in its near-original form, the SAI (Save Animals Initiative) sanctuary boasts a rich variety of indigenous trees and plants as well as numerous rare and threatened species of animals, some found nowhere else on the planet.

"It (the book) is the story of my sanctuary, of our sanctuary, and of the struggles my husband, Anil, and I have had to endure, the obstacles we had to overcome to turn my dream into the living sanctuary of life that it is today; a story of the sorrows and joys, the wonders and awe-inspiring experiences I have been privileged to have living here in the heart of Nature.

"The sanctuary itself is dedicated to the Universal Divine Mother, that is Mother Nature," writes Pamela in the introduction of the book.

In 2017, the then president Pranab Mukherjee in conjunction with the Union Ministry for Women and Child Development presented Pamela the Nari Shakti Puraskaar for 'Outstanding Contribution to Women's Empowerment' at Rashtrapati Bhawan

According to the publishers, in this deeply fascinating and inspiring personal narrative, Pamela recounts how she connected and communicated with animals and trees at both physical and spiritual levels, and "how the only way to save humanity is through understanding and preserving nature".

"Pamela's goal is to inspire others to join the mission of protecting Mother Nature and rewilding the Earth for the benefit of the present and future generations," they said in a statement.

The book, priced at Rs 364, is presently available for pre-order online.

