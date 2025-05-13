Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 13 (ANI): Even after Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent an explicit message against terrorism being "encouraged" by Pakistan, there is a sense of scepticism in the border villages who fear that Pakistan's army will not desist from aggression as they have tried to breach the understanding reached between two countries.

The local residents of a border village in Samba district of Jammu say that they heard the blasts occurring last night, and splinters hit one of the houses. The roof and kitchen of the affected house have also been damaged after shelling by Pakistan.

Dalbeer Singh, a local, said that there was constant fear due to shelling by Pakistan.

"We were clueless last night, but we heard noises. We saw in the morning that this had happened. However, there is not much damage. We were all at home when the explosion happened. The police came later and took stock of the situation. There is an environment of fear."

Krishan Chand, another local, said that he was sitting outside when the explosion occurred.

"Last night, Pakistan sent drones or something else, which exploded here. We were sitting outside. We ran inside our house after the blast occurred. We saw the remains (of the bomb) later, in the kitchen and on the roof. The women were cooking, and they also ran. There is a lot of fear since we don't know what can happen. The government should do something if Pakistan doesn't agree to the ceasefire.

Prakar Singh, a local from another border village, said, "When the drone firing happened, I was trying to calm my kids...Pakistan is not ready to agree.

Red streaks were seen and explosions heard as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid a blackout in Samba on Monday evening, with Army sources saying that a small number of drones had come in the Samba sector and were being engaged.

Army sources said that comparatively, a very small number of drones have come in the Samba sector, and they are being engaged, and there is nothing to be alarmed.

On Monday, PM Modi hit out at Pakistan over its support to cross-border terrorism and said that "terror and talks" and "terror and trade" cannot go together.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said that after the surgical strike in 2016 and the air strike in 2019, Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terrorism.

The Prime Minister referred to India putting in abeyance the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and said, "water and blood cannot flow together". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)