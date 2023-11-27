Kamareddy (Telangana) [India], November 27 (ANI): A few days before Telangana goes to poll, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda said that both Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are immersed in corruption and "parivarvad."

"Both the Congress and the BRS are immersed in corruption. Both of them are into parivarvad, dynasticism," Nadda said while campaigning at Telangana's Kamareddy on Monday.

Nadda said that the Congress has not left any arena when it comes to corruption.

"Congress engaged in Agusta Westland helicopter scam, 2G scam, Commonwealth Games scam, rice scam, coal scam. The Congress did not leave the sky, the sea, the land nor the underworld...Should they come to power?" the BJP chief said.

Nadda also claimed that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao engages in politics of appeasement and is giving "unconstitutional reservations".

"Keshav Chandrashekhar Rao is giving unconstitutional reservations to one community following its politics of appeasement. They say they have given 4 per cent but promise to give 12 per cent...Should he give land meant for temples for dubious purposes?" he said.

The BJP has promised to end Muslim reservations in the state after coming into power in Telangana.

Speaking on corruption practiced by the KCR government in Telangana, Nadda said, "KCR is immersed in corruption. Through the Dharani portal, he is secretly confiscating the land of the poor. We promise to shut it down."

On the Kaleshwaram dam scam, Nadda said, "Isn't Kaleshwaram KCR's ATM?...Didn't the bridge sink in Kaleshwaram? You need to sink BRS in the same way."

Nadda also reminded the people of the scams in Outer Ring road, Miyapur and the Dalit Bandhu scam.

Telangana is poised for a three-cornered contest between the ruling BRS, which is bidding to return to the hustings for a third straight term, the Congress, and a resurgent BJP.

In the last Assembly elections in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats while the BJP drew a blank. (ANI)

