Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy died after being attacked by a leopard on Monday at his vegetable field near Sonakalan jungles under Dudhwa buffer zone here, officials said.

The incident occurred on Monday morning.

Adil's uncle and some other villagers were working in neighbouring fields at Adlabad village. On hearing a noise they rushed to rescue the boy who was critically injured in the neck, an official said.

In a critical condition, Adil was rushed to Nighasan health centre. Owing to his situation, he was sent to the district hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Deputy director of Dudhwa buffer zone Anil Kumar Patel confirmed the attack by a leopard.

"The pug marks on the spot indicated an attack by a leopard. Compensation to the bereaved family would be awarded as per rule," Patel said.

