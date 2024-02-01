Hyderabad, Feb 1 (PTI) A one-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs here, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred after late on Wednesday night when the child's father and other family members were asleep in their hut in Shamshabad, they said.

It was not clear as to how the toddler had left the hut, a police official said.

A man noticed around six dogs around the baby lying dead on the road and alerted the police, who reached the spot and found the boy with injuries on his body.

The boy's father lodged a complaint with the police, saying his son died of injuries caused by dog bites. A case was registered and investigation was on.

