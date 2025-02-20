Noida, Feb 20 (PTI) A woman in a Greater Noida society pushed and manhandled a young boy who pleaded with her to not bring her unleashed dog inside the lift. The pet owner was detained after a video of the terrified child in tears went viral, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday in 12th Avenue Society in Gautam Buddha Nagar's Gaur City 2, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shakti Mohan Awasthi said. A video of the episode is making rounds on social media.

In the 49-second video, the boy, terrified by the sight of an unleashed dog, can be seen pleading with the woman to not bring her pet inside the lift.

The boy in between folds his hands, requesting the woman. However, when the dog enters the lift, the pet owner pulls the minor and drags him out of the lift.

PTI could not independently verify the veracity of the video.

DCP Awasthi said the video of the incident went viral on Thursday. The video shows that when a minor boy present in the lift protested against bringing the dog inside, the woman pulled him and misbehaved with him.

A case has been registered against the woman and she has been taken into custody.

The residents of the society are angry over the incident and demand action against the woman.

