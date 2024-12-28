Patna, December 28: Amid the ongoing protest by aspirants demanding a re-examination of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Patna Sadar, Gaurav Kumar, announced that a board comprising five representatives would submit a memorandum to the BPSC secretary on behalf of the protesters on Saturday.

Speaking to mediapersons, SDM Gaurav Kumar said, "A board of delegates of 5 people will give the Memorandum on aspirants' behalf to the BPSC secretary. BPSC is ready to conduct an unbiased investigation in a reasonable time period." BPSC Exam Row: Bihar Police Say ‘Mild Force’ Used, Deny Any ‘Injury’ to Bihar Public Service Commission Aspirants Protesting in Patna.

Speaking to ANI, Guru Rahman an Educator said," The attitude of the police was very loving and the police clearly said how it is against you, how you are involved in this. So we put forth our whole point that it was a matter of normalization."

Rahman, further added, "I'll not go to the protest site till 3rd, under any circumstance. I was accused of instigating the students." Meanwhile, on Friday, Jan Suraj chief Prashant Kishore on Thursday gave an "ultimatum" to the Bihar government, demanding that the issue of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants be resolved within three days or he will lead the protests himself. BPSC Exam Row: Protest Held in Patna Over Bihar PSC Exam Paper Leak, Police Baton-Charge Job Aspirants (Watch Videos).

Speaking to the students at Gardanibagh in Patna, Kishore condemned the 'lathi-charge' on the students and called on the NDA-led government to take immediate action on two points."The government should meet with student representatives and consider their demand for a re-examination.

"On Thursday, a student committed suicide, which is unfortunate. The government should announce a compensation of Rs 10,00,000 for the family of the deceased without delay," Kishore demanded. The BPSC aspirants had gathered outside the commission's office in Patna, demanding the cancellation of the exam. The protests, which began on December 13, were triggered by allegations of irregularities during the exam conducted by the BPSC.

Candidates have claimed that the question paper was leaked, and there were delays in distributing the papers. Several candidates also reported receiving the question paper nearly an hour late, while others claimed that answer sheets were torn, fuelling suspicions of a potential leak.

