New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): BrahMos Aerospace Deputy CEO Sanjeev Joshi received the World Disaster Management Congress for Disaster Risk Reduction during the COVID-19 pandemic from 2020 to 2021.

The award ceremony was held in the national capital on Wednesday evening and presented by Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy.

Also Read | Goa: Jail Guard of Colvale Jail Arrested for Smuggling Cocaine to Prisoners.

The facilitation is envisaged to recognize and honour those engaged in the entire Disaster Management during the Covid crisis, the organisers said.

India is a signatory to the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, which was adopted during the Third UN World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction in March 2015 to work towards making all stakeholders disaster resilient and significantly reduce the loss of lives and assets.

Also Read | Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Likely to be New Lt Governor of Jammu And Kashmir.

India is a signatory to the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, which was adopted during the Third UN World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction in March 2015 to work towards making all stakeholders disaster resilient and significantly reduce the loss of lives and assets.

Joshi was in Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) when the COVID crisis hit globally and collaborated on the efforts against the pandemic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)