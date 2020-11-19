Golaghat (Assam), Nov 19 (PTI) A 70-year-old woman sustained injuries after some people tortured her after branding her a "witch" at a tea garden in Assam's Golaghat district, police said on Thursday.

The gruesome incident took place on Wednesday night at Misamora tea estate in the Dergaon police station area, a senior police official said.

Also Read | Selfie Turns Fatal: Boy From Tamil Nadu Electrocuted While Clicking Picture On Train Engine at Tirunelveli Junction Railway Station.

"A group of people branded the old lady 'witch' and attacked her last night. She sustained injuries and was treated at a hospital," he added.

The attackers fled the scene minutes before a police team reached.

Also Read | ‘Indira Priyadarshini Nature Safari Mohraenga’ Inauguration Live Streaming: Watch Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Inaugurating State’s Newest Tourist Destination.

"An investigation is underway and an operation is on to nab the culprits," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)