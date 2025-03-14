Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], March 14 (ANI): Amid Holi celebrations in Rishikesh, Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati urged the people to break the barrier of discrimination, and hatred and get soaked in the colours of love.

He was speaking on the occasion of Holi and International Yoga Festival in Rishikesh where dignitaries from 75 countries have arrived and celebrated Holi on Friday.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 15 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

Speaking to ANI, Swami Chidanand Saraswati said, "Today is Holi. This is a festival of faith and belief. People of 75 countries celebrated Holi here. Everyone united even though they speak different languages and belong to different colour complexion. There is no barrier. This is Holi. We should before for each other on Holi and for the nation. We should break the walls that create discrimination, remove the hatred, soak ourselves in the colours of love, the colour of love and affection is the most enduring."

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to spread the message of peace throughout the world.

Also Read | 'One Nation, One Election' a Step in Democratic Reform Not Imposition, Says Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai.

"Today we have seen the message of peace at the International Yoga Festival in the presence of dignitaries from 75 countries," he added.

Earlier Swami Chidanand Saraswati called on people to respect each other's religions.

Speaking to ANI, Swami Chidanand Saraswati said, "People from nearly 75 countries are present here at the ashram to experience the unique culture of India. Be the best version of yourself. There is no need to change your religion, but at the same time, ensure you respect each other's religion. 'Thoda samay aage piche ho jaye to hone dijiye, khud ko aage piche mat kijiye (Let it be if there's a little delay or difference in time, but don't let yourself fall behind or ahead)."

Meanwhile, tourists in Mumbai and Jaipur joined locals in celebrating Holi, experiencing the festival of colours for the first time. At Marine Drive in Mumbai, a tourist from London shared in excitement:

Many visitors, initially in India for business or travel, were delighted to witness the vibrant festivities first-hand. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)