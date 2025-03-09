Latehar (Jharkhand), Mar 9 (PTI) A 40-year-old labourer from Madhya Pradesh suspected of stealing goats was lynched allegedly by a group of people in Jharkhand's Latehar district, a police officer said on Sunday.

The incident happened at Goa village under the jurisdiction of Sadar police station around 11 pm on Saturday, he said.

The deceased, identified as Salim Khan, was a resident of Datia district in Madhya Pradesh.

He has been working as a labourer at a brick kiln for the past three months, the officer-in-charge of Sadar police station, Dular Chowde, said.

The police reached the spot after getting information about the incident and rescued the labourer from the clutches of the people who were beating him, Chowde said.

"Khan was taken to Latehar Sadar Hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival," he said.

Six people have been detained for interrogation in connection to the case, the police officer said.

A section of villagers alleged that Khan broke into some houses to steal goats on Saturday night.

Khan's younger brother Jamil Khan told police that his elder brother had gone to the Goa village to consume liquor.

The villagers then accused him of being a goat thief and started beating him.

