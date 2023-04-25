Sirmour (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): Traffic movement was suspended for hours in the Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday after a bridge connecting Renuka-Ji to Sangrah collapsed, officials said on Monday.

According to officials, the Danoi bridge snapped, interrupting road connectivity from Nahan and Renukji to Sangrah and Haripurdhar.

Commuters were advised to switch to an alternative route and take Jarg-Khud, Drabil-Koti, and Dhiman-Khalakyar roads instead.

