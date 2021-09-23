Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 23 (ANI): British Deputy High Commissioner Nick Low on Thursday praised the Jharkhand government for its Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship Scheme which helps students from tribal communities pursue higher studies abroad, said a press release from the state government.

"I am truly delighted to convey my heartiest thanks and congratulations to the Government of Jharkhand for launching the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship Scheme for students belonging to tribal communities to pursue higher education in the United Kingdom," Low said in his letter.

He further added in his letter, "I sincerely congratulate you for steering this visionary initiative to bridge the inequalities of access to higher education faced by marginal communities in India. Your leadership and the efforts of the State Government of Jharkhand to drive this knowledge partnership between Jharkhand and the United Kingdom deserve the highest praise. The legacy of Jaipal Singh Munda, who started his Oxford BA programme a century ago will, I believe, now be taken forward both through this batch of scholars and subsequent beneficiaries."

In his letter, the Deputy High Commissioner also welcomed the six scholars selected by the state government to go to the United Kingdom to pursue Masters programmes in several prestigious universities.

"It gives me immense pleasure also to welcome the inaugural cohort of six scholars selected to follow Masters Programmes in prestigious universities across the United Kingdom. Please accept my warmest compliments and extend my felicitation and best wishes to the scholars and your Government. My colleagues and I at the British Deputy High Commission look forward to building on this initiative to drive a deeper and larger partnership in education and other allied areas," he wrote.

Chief Minister later thanked the British High Commission for their enthusiastic response.

"My heartiest thanks to @UKinKolkata @UKinIndia for the acknowledgement of the Marang Gomke Overseas Scholarship Scheme for tribal students of Jharkhand going to UK for higher education. I look forward to working closely together on areas of education, sports, climate change etc," said Soren in a tweet.

Today, Chief Minister Hemant Soren felicitated the students selected for the 'Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship Scheme' and their parents at a program organized in Ranchi. The Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Scholarship Scheme has been rolled out by the State government for the students of Jharkhand from the schedule tribe category to pursue higher studies in the universities across the United Kingdom. The awardees of the scholarship are entitled to a complete cover of tuition fees along with living and other miscellaneous expenses. Under this scheme, every year 10 students will be selected from the Scheduled Tribes category residing in Jharkhand. (ANI)

