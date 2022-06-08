Panaji (Goa) [India], June 8 (ANI): The Goa unit of the Aam Aadmi Party youth wing on Tuesday sought justice for the British woman who was allegedly raped at the Sweet water lake near Arambol beach in North Goa, and said that an "example should be set so nobody could harm anyone" in the future.

The accused, Joel Vincent D'Souza, 32, who is a local resident, was arrested, according to the police.

Also Read | US Vice President #KamalaHarris Has Pooled $3.2 Billion in Corporate Pledges Aimed at … – Latest Tweet by DD News.

"Disheartening to see the news, British national was raped at sweet water Lake of Arambol. Goa was known for its safety for tourists. People, not just from India but from around the world come to Goa and people's livelihood depends on it," said Siddesh Bhagat, National Vice President AAP Youth Wing in a statement.

Claiming that the rape victim lodged a complaint at the consulate and not at a local police station, the AAP leader alleged that there is a sense of insecurity among the tourists with the local police.

Also Read | Delhi: Man Held With Foreign Currencies Worth Approximately Rs 2.7 Crores at Punjabi Bagh West Metro Station.

"An incident like this happening is shameful and must be condemned. One thing which is bothering all of us right now is that survivor didn't go to the local police but to her consulate for getting justice. Is there a sense of insecurity among the tourists related to local police? This matter is need to be investigated thoroughly and justice should be served for the survivor. An example should be set so nobody could harm anyone like this," he said.

Bhagat urged the state government to "make strict police protection on the coastal belt to avoid such incidents in future". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)