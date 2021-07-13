Srinagar, July 13 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against officials of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and a construction company for causing loss to the public exchequer by carrying out substandard works in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

"The Anti-Corruption Bureau registered an FIR against gross violations committed by BEACON authorities in the execution of work ... allotted to M/S Mirz Infrastructure Builders Nowgam Srinagar," an ACB spokesman said here on Tuesday.

The case was registered following a joint surprise check conducted by the ACB into the allegations of laying substandard macadam on National Highway in Pattan Town area and Baramulla Town by BEACON authorities, the spokesman said.

"During the joint surprise check, it was found that the macadam work executed at various locations has been completely damaged. The thickness of macadam does not correlate with the ones shown executed by the agency concerned in their records," he said.

The spokesman said the quality of macadam laid on the said road was also not up to the mark.

"The tentative loss to the tune of Rs 72.95 lakh (approximately) on account of shortfall of macadam quantity has been found during check," he added.

The spokesman said a case has been registered against the BRO officials concerned and the executing construction company.

