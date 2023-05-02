Gangtok, May 2 (PTI) The Border Roads Organization (BRO) rescued 40 tourists who were stranded near Nathula in Sikkim due to heavy rainfall in the region, a BRO release said on Tuesday.

The rescued tourists were taken to BRO detachments on Monday where they were served hot meals, the release said.

The 40 tourists were brought back to the state capital Gangtok after the weather conditions improved and the Jawahar Lal Nehru road was cleared by the BRO, it added.

