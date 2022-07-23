New Delhi, July 23: A day after the body of a 50-year-old man was found stuffed in a refrigerator at his house in northeast Delhi's Seelampur, police have arrested his brother and one more person in connection with the murder, officials said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Aabid Hussain (55), a resident of Chauhan Bangar, and Jahid (25), a resident of Wazirpur Industrial Area, they said.

Hussain is the brother of Zakir, whose body was found stuffed in the refrigerator on Friday. Zakir was living alone in the house, while his wife and kids are living separately at a distance, according to police. During interrogation, the accused said they had come with an intention of theft as they had information that Zakir was in possession of cash and jewellery, a senior police officer said. Delhi Shocker: Two Accused in Love Triangle Murder Case Held After Two Years.

On the instance of the accused, Rs 4 lakh cash and jewellery were recovered and efforts are on to seize the remaining missing valuables, police said. The weapon of offence (hammer) and other articles like bags in which the stolen items were taken away have also been recovered, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)