Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 18 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader and MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday accused the Telangana government of misleading the public about Musi River beautification project.

"Why is the Congress government deceiving the people of Telangana? Why this secrecy about the project and its funding?" Kavitha said in an official statement.

She further attacked the Congress-led government in Telangana, headed by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, saying, "The government attempted to secure a Rs 4,100 crore World Bank loan under the guise of the Musi Riverfront Development Project, while misleadingly referring to it as a rejuvenation project in public forums," she said in the statement.

She accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of prioritizing prioritizing commercial interests over public welfare or ecological restoration.

"Musi project's primary aim is to displace over 16,000 families living along the Musi River to make way for commercial ventures, including malls and real estate projects, rather than prioritizing public welfare or ecological restoration," she said.

"This is a government that thrives on lies and hypocrisy," Kavitha said.

"In 10 years of BRS rule, we never sought World Bank loans for any major projects, safeguarding Telangana's pride and resources. Yet within one year, the Congress government is ready to mortgage the state's future to foreign institutions. Whose interests are they serving--those of the people or the real estate sharks?"Kavitha questioned.

She warned the Telangana government that failure to disclose the DPR and funding details to the opposition and the public would result in the filing of a privilege motion in the Assembly.

"This government must answer why contradictory statements are being made to the Legislature, the Centre, the World Bank, and the people of Telangana. Whose profits are being prioritized over public welfare?"Kavitha said.

She also vowed to fight against any attempt to displace families without fair compensation and accused the Congress government of betraying the trust of Telangana's citizens.

Kavitha condemned the Musi River beautification project and called it "deception" instead of "development."

"This is not development; it is deception. We will not let the Congress government mortgage the future of Hyderabad or the rights of its people," she said. (ANI)

