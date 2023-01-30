Hyderabad, Jan 30 (PTI) In a fresh attack on the NDA government at the Centre, ruling BRS leader and Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao on Monday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi who spoke against the symbols of colonial rule should think about continuing the system of Governors.

While the Chief Ministers of States and the Prime Minister are elected by the people, Governors are elected, but by whom, said Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

"Modi gave a speech after completing 75 years of Independence. He had said the British era symbols of slavery should go. (He had said) That's why we changed Rajpath (in Delhi) as 'Kartavya Path'. Modi gave a great speech. The Governor's system was also introduced by the British. Why should it remain and what is its use for the country," he told reporters at Sircilla town.

He further claimed that Modi, when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat, had said that those in active politics should not be appointed for Governor's post unless they stay away from active politics for two years.

The Governor's post had some meaning during the British era as the then Viceroy and the Governors used to have a conversation, he said.

In an apparent attack on Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, he said those occupying Constitutional posts should refrain from making political comments, also adding that installing photos of leaders of a single party at Raj Bhavan and "making Raj Bhavan a centre for political activities" is not good for the country.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao wrote a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, alleging that Telangana is being discriminated against in the budget allocation to various railway projects.

He urged the Railway Minister to provide adequate budgetary allocations to State railway projects.

Though the AP Reorganisation Act states that the Indian Railways should examine the feasibility of establishing a rail coach factory in Telangana and improve rail connectivity in the State, the Union government has neither initiated any measure to establish a rail coach factory in Kazipet nor granted any new major infrastructure project to improve rail connectivity in the State, he alleged.

He further claimed that it is appalling to note that in the past eight years, just a little over 100 km of railway track has been laid in Telangana.

Relations between Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and the BRS government have not been on the best of terms with the former alleging protocol violations with regard to the office of Governor, while the BRS leaders expressed reservation over her style of functioning and others.

The BRS and BJP have been engaged in political one-upmanship ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections towards the end of 2023.

