Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 5 (ANI): In a letter to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA and former Telangana minister T Harish Rao has alleged that due to the indifference and negligence of the State Government, Telangana students are facing "grave injustice" in this year's PG medical admissions.

He demanded the immediate implementation of an 85% local reservation in management quota seats for PG medical admissions. He also requested the Chief Minister to cancel the current PG admission notification without delay and issue a new government order, along with a clear policy to protect the interests of Telangana students.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man With Over 50 Criminal Cases Joins Online Court Hearing in Undergarments, Drinks and Smokes; Arrested.

Because local reservations are not being implemented in management quota seats, hundreds of Telangana students are losing out on PG seats, the BRS MLA said.

"There are a total of 1,801 PG medical seats in Telangana's medical colleges. Of these, 50% go under the All India Quota. Of the remaining 50% State Quota, 25% (around 450 seats) fall under the management quota. However, since local reservation is not being implemented in these management quota seats, all of them are being taken by students from other states under the All India Quota," Harish Rao wrote.

Also Read | Landslide in West Bengal: 13 Killed After Landslides in Darjeeling and Sukhia Area Following Torrential Rain; Iron Bridge Collapses in Mirik (See Pics and Videos).

He said that the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh has already implemented 85% local reservation in management quota seats, with only 15% open to non-local candidates. This has greatly benefited their students in securing PG seats, he said.

"But Telangana has not made any such provision so far, resulting in students from other states taking away opportunities meant for Telangana students. This means all 450 PG seats under the management quota are going to All India candidates," he added in the letter.

The BRS leader said that if Telangana follows the Andhra Pradesh model and provides 85% reservation in the management quota, only 68 seats would go to the All India quota, and 382 seats would be available to Telangana students. But continuing the current admission process without local reservation will result in Telangana students permanently losing 382 PG seats, he said.

"During the tenure of former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, several medical colleges were established district-wise to increase opportunities for Telangana students in medical education. Admission rules were amended to protect local student interests - 100% of seats in medical colleges established after June 2, 2014, were reserved for Telangana students," he wrote.

"In light of the loss being faced by Telangana's medical students, we demand that the government wake up from its slumber and take immediate action," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)