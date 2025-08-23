Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 22 (ANI): West Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Shashi Panja refuted allegations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the TMC was "encouraging infiltration only for the greed of power' and said that the narrative was "blatant lie" as Border Security Force (BSF) was under the Home Affairs.

Speaking to reporters, Shashi Panja said, "You should deploy the Border Security Force more or strengthen it. It will stop those who are trying to enter. Why are you putting this allegation on the state government? This is wrong. Border Security Force comes under the Home Affairs. So this has to be decided by them. So all these things are to create a narrative that we have to speak against the Trinamool Congress. The narrative that they are trying to create is very wrong, and it is a blatant lie."

Reacting to the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeking to remove a PM or Central or State Minister facing allegations of corruption or serious offences, she said that charity begins at home, and alleged that 28 people in PM Modi's cabinet itself have cases registered against them.

She further said, "This bill is being presented in such a way that they (BJP) want corruption to stop, but the figures show that there are 28 people in PM Modi's cabinet itself who have cases registered against them, out of which 19 have serious cases registered against them... If they (BJP) really want corruption to stop or crime to be curbed, the first step should be taken by them, but that is not their intention... They have brought this bill so that the country's attention shifts from SIR to somewhere else."

Shashi Panja further said that PM Modi did not even have the courtesy to thank Mamata Banerjee, who had conceived of this metro idea back in 2011-12, which they have inaugurated today.

She further said, "Today, he contradicted himself. Earlier, he had said that to celebrate Durga Puja in Bengal, one has to go to court. But today, he expressed joy and celebration about the upcoming Durga Puja festivities. Which one is the truth?"

PM Modi on Friday hit out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government and Congress for the "appeasement" politics and said they are "encouraging infiltration only for the greed of power."

Addressing a public gathering in Kolkata, PM Modi urged people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the assembly polls next year to get rid of infiltrators.

He said the BJP will not allow infiltrators to take away the jobs and torture women.

PM Modi also criticised the Opposition parties for attempting to dismantle the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill in Parliament, which seeks to remove the Prime Minister or Chief Ministers who are facing allegations of corruption or serious offences and have been detained for 30 consecutive days.

"We have seen that even when the Chief Minister is in jail, they run the government. This is a disrespect to the Constitution and democracy. I cannot see this happening...Whether it is a minister, Chief Minister or Prime Minister, everyone comes under the purview of this stringent law...TMC leaders tried to tear this bill apart in Parliament...They protect the corrupt..." PM Modi said.

The prime minister was addressing the people after inaugurating multiple metro railway projects in Kolkata, and emphasised that India now has the third-largest metro network in the world. (ANI)

