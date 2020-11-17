Kolkata, Nov 17 (PTI) BSF commandant Satish Kumar was arrested by CBI on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in a cattle smuggling racket operating at the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, a source in the investigating agency said.

Kumar was summoned for questioning this afternoon by the CBI. After a marathon questioning which went on for hours, the sleuths decided to arrest him.

"Satish Kumar has been arrested. He will be produced before a court tomorrow," the CBI source said.

