New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): BSF Constable Sumit Kumar, who was apprehended earlier this month for his alleged involvement in "smuggling activities, connivance with anti-national elements and trans-border criminals" has been dismissed.

According to the BSF, Kumar, who was deployed in Samba sector of India- Pakistan International Border, was apprehended by BSF on the information of Punjab Police on July 11

"Ct Sumit Kumar was immediately apprehended by the BSF from his place of duty from Indo- Pak International Border and recovered 9 mm pistol, 02 magazines, 80 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, 02 rounds of 12 bore ammunition from his possession," read a release by BSF.

He was handed over to Punjab police for further investigation and a case was registered against him at Katarpur police station under sections 302, 506,34, 120B, 212, 216 Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections 24/25/59 Arms act and Section 29/61/85 of the NDPS Act.

On July 13, Punjab Police has recovered rupees 32.30 lakhs from his house at Gurdaspur, BSF said.

"After the suspension, a departmental court of inquiry was ordered by the BSF which was completed in record time against Constable Sumit Kumar and facts emerged that while he was deployed at International Border connived with anti-national elements/trans-border smugglers and facilitated them in the crossing of Narcotics Substances and Pistol from his place of duty in month of July 2020. He is presently in the custody of Punjab Police," read the release.

Inspector General BSF Jammu N S Jamwal told that Punjab Police is investigating this case.

"Till now total 08 persons including Ct Sumit Kumar of BSF and one Army person have been arrested and more facts are likely to emerge during the course of the investigation," BSF said. (ANI)

