Jammu, Sep 16 (PTI) Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh arrived here on Thursday on a two-day visit to the Jammu frontier and reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness of troops along the International Border (IB), officials said.

This is the first visit of Singh to the Jammu frontier after taking over as the chief of the force on August 25.

Also Read | SCO Summit 2021: EAM Dr S Jaishankar Likely To Hold Discussions With Chinese Counterpart Wang Yi in Tajikistan.

On the first day of his visit, Singh visited Samba and Kathua sectors along the IB, the force PRO said.

The DG was accompanied by IG BSF Jammu Frontier N S Jamwal and other officers.

Also Read | Nokia G10 Smartphone With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC Launched; Priced in India at Rs 12,149.

Jamwal briefed the DG about complexities of management of Jammu border under prevailing current security scenario, the PRO said.

"DG reviewed the overall deployment of BSF and also domination plan (along IB)", he said.

Singh interacted with jawans and praised them for their dedication towards the safeguarding of the border.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)