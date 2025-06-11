Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 11 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted an attempt to smuggle narcotics into India via drones from Pakistan, leading to the recovery of heroin and a drone along the Punjab border.

Acting on specific intelligence, BSF troops deployed robust anti-drone measures and seized 529 grams of heroin near Havelian village in Tarn Taran district. In a separate operation near Roranwala Kalan in Amritsar district, they recovered a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone, suspected to have been used for cross-border smuggling, said the BSF.

Additionally, in a joint operation with the Punjab Police near Wan village in Tarn Taran district, the BSF seized 560 grams of heroin. The heroin packets were packed in colored tape, fitted with illuminating strips and nylon loops--a clear indication of drone-dropped consignments from Pakistan.

Swift action of BSF troops once again foiled Pakistani smugglers' nefarious plans to push narcotics into India via drones.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

