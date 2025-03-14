New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) personnel deployed across India's borders celebrated Holi on Friday, blending festivity with their duty.

In Darjeeling, West Bengal, BSF personnel at Border Outposts (BOPs) along the India-Bangladesh border marked the occasion, with Inspector General Suryakant Sharma stating, "All the personnel here are involved in the security of the country. I extend my best wishes to them and their families. I know their families are a thousand miles apart, but the entire country is with them."

Meanwhile, in Punjab's Amritsar, BSF personnel along the India-Pakistan border joined locals in Holi celebrations, fostering community ties.

Similarly, in Tripura's Tarapur under Mohanpur Subdivision, BSF personnel stationed along the India-Bangladesh border also participated in the festivities, maintaining vigil while embracing the festival's spirit.

The festival of Holi has been celebrated across the country, with people coming together to celebrate with colors, music, and traditional festivities.

From temples to streets, vibrant hues and joyous gatherings mark the onset of the festival, symbolising the triumph of good over evil."

In Mathura and Vrindavan, famous for their grand Holi celebrations, devotees began the traditional rituals, including the famous Lathmar Holi.

Cities like Varanasi, Jaipur, and Delhi witnessed enthusiastic crowds smearing each other with colors and enjoying festive treats like gujiya and thandai. Authorities have deployed security personnel in major cities to ensure peaceful celebrations.

Holi, also known as the Spring Festival, marks the arrival of spring and the harvest season. The celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. The festival begins with Holika Dahan, where a bonfire is lit to mark the death of Holika, a symbol of evil and a special Puja to burn evil spirits is performed.

The festival of colors also follows a Hindu mythology, where Demon King Hiranyakashyapu, who was unhappy with his son Prahlad for his wholehearted devotion to the God Bishnu, ordered his sister Holika to kill Prahalad. (ANI)

