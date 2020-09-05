Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], September 5 (ANI): To promote fitness, the Border Security Force (BSF) organised a five-kilometre Fit India Freedom Run in Punjab under the Fit India Movement.

"#BSF #Punjab To promote fitness 05 km #FitIndiaFreedomRun organised by Frontier HQ, #Jalandhar under #FitIndiaMovement," the BSF Punjab Frontier tweeted.

Mahipal Yadav, Inspector General of Punjab Frontier of BSF participated in the event.

"Mahipal Yadav, IG BSF and troops with families enthusiastically participated in the event," the BSF said.

On August 16, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) had launched a Fit India Freedom Run campaign at all its border posts and formations in the country under the Fit India movement.The campaign started from August 15 under the aegis of the Ministry of Sports. This campaign is aimed to generate awareness among the masses for a fit India. (ANI)

