Bhubaneswar, Feb 23 (PTI) BSF troops recovered three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and some other explosive material during an anti-Naxal operation in Odisha, officials said on Tuesday.

They said the IEDs, weighing one kg each, seven gelatin sticks and over a dozen battery sets apart from some other items were recovered by the personnel of the 9th battalion of the Border Security Force on Monday near the Gopinathguda-Kadalibandha village axis in Malkangiri district.

The IEDs, suspected to have been prepared by Maoists to target security forces, have been defused, a senior official said.

