Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 13 (ANI): In significant search operations during the last 24 hours, the BSF with Punjab Police recovered Pistol parts and a heroin packet along the Punjab border in two different incidents, as per a release by PRO BSF.

On July 12, acting on information of BSF intelligence wing about presence of a suspected packet in village- Dal of Tarn Taran district, BSF troops in collaboration with Punjab Police conducted an extensive search operation resulting in the recovery of pistol parts and a magazine wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with copper wire loop and 03 illuminating sticks attached to it.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Prashant Kishor Slams Nitish Kumar Govt Over Election Commission Claims of Foreign Nationals in Voter List.

In another incident last evening, on specific information, a joint search operation culminated in the recovery of 01 packet of heroin (Gross Weight- 575 Grams) from a farming field adjacent to the village- Kilche of district Ferozepur. The narcotics were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape alongwith a metal ring.

BSF and Punjab Police, with their joint efforts and reliable inputs, once again thwarted the nefarious attempt of Pak-based smugglers trying to pump drugs and arms from across the border in Punjab.

Also Read | Crocodile Attack in Mumbai: SGNP Rescuer Severely Injured in Indian Marsh Crocodile Relocation Effort Near Kanheri Caves.

In a successful joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police apprehended a smuggler along with a pistol and magazine near Miyawali Chowk in Khemkaran area of Tarn Taran district late Friday night, according to a BSF statement.

The accused has been identified as a resident of Miyawali village and is currently in the custody of the Police Station Khemkaran. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation to uncover his suspected links with illegal cross-border activities and determine the motive behind possessing the firearm.

In a separate intelligence-driven operation earlier this week, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab has successfully stopped a major terror plot by Harwinder Rinda, a Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative supported by Pakistan's ISI. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)