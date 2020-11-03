Kolkata, Nov 3 (PTI) Twenty-one parrots were rescued by patrolling Border Security Force personnel at Rangiyapota in West Bengal's Nadia district early on Tuesday, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said.

The parrots were being smuggled into India in a large wooden box at around 2:30 am on Tuesday, by a group of men when the border guards at Rangiyapota outpost spotted the movement, the statement said.

While the suspected traffickers escaped towards the Bangladesh side under cover of darkness, the BSF personnel came across the box left behind on the ground.

Twenty-one parrots were found inside the large box and handed over to the range officer, forest department, Krishnanagar.

