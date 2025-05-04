Ferozepur, May 4 (PTI) In three separate incidents, the Border Security Force (BSF) has seized a drone, a pistol body and a packet containing heroin from near the international border in Punjab, officials said on Sunday.

In the first incident, BSF personnel deputed near the international border at Lakha Singh Wala village seized a packet containing one pistol body without the slide and two magazines from an agricultural field.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Supreme Court To Hear on May 5 PIL Seeking More Security for Tourists in Hilly and Remote Areas.

In another incident, a search operation was carried out near Mahawa village in Amritsar district following a tip-off, which led to the seizure of a packet containing heroin weighing about 550 gm, the officials said.

The packet was wrapped with a white cloth and an improvised loop with two illuminating strips was found attached to it, they said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Man Who Kidnapped and Raped Minor Girl in Ghatkopar in April 2022 Awarded Life Imprisonment, Directed To Pay INR 15,000 Compensation to Survivor.

In a joint search operation with Punjab Police, the BSF seized a drone from a field near Mehdipur village in Tarn Taran district, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)