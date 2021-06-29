Abohar (Punjab) [India], June 29 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab Frontier on Monday evening seized more than two kilograms of heroin hidden ahead of the border fencing.

A tweet by the BSF Punjab Frontier read, "28/06/2021 #Abohar Vigilant troops of 2 Bn #BSF seized 2.080 Kg #Heroin hidden ahead of Border Fencing. Smugglers are trying hard to exploit various means of smuggling, but attentive #bordermen persistently thwarting these attempts."

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

