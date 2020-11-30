Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday said that the party demands that the government reconsider on Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020.

"The ordinance regarding religious conversion brought by UP government in haste against love jihad is full of doubts. In the country, forceful and deceitful religious conversion is not acceptable. Many laws are already in place regarding the issue. The government should reconsider the decision on the law. The BSP demands," Mayawati said in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led UP Cabinet had cleared the ordinance, proposing a maximum punishment of 10 years and fine for "love jihad" related offences on November 24.

The new ordinance mandates a jail term of one to five years, with Rs 15,000 penalty for religious conversion for marriage or through force.

For conversion of minors and women of Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes community, there will be a jail term of 3-10 years with Rs 25,000 penalty. (ANI)

