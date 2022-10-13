New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Functionaries of several Buddhist organisations have written to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking legal action against former Delhi government minister Rajindra Pal Gautam as they accused him of trying to divide the nation.

Gautam had to resign from the Kejriwal government after a video emerged of a religious conversion event in which a large number of people, including him, were heard taking the pledge of not considering Hindu deities as gods and not worshipping them.

While the BJP accused him and the Aam Aadmi Party of being anti-Hindu, Gautam has argued that the controversial vow was part of the 22 pledges B R Ambedkar had administered to Dalits who had converted to Buddhism along with him in 1956.

The Buddhist functionaries in their letter said they were "greatly disturbed" by the video as what has happened was totally against the teachings of Lord Buddha and the tenets of Buddhism.

"Buddhism does not teach spewing venom against any other faith. Buddhism does not espouse 'rejecting' or disrespecting other Gods and Goddesses. The teachings of Lord Buddha epitomise the spirit of 'Enlightened yourself' and respect for all religions. For centuries, Buddhists and Hindus have coexisted peacefully and there has been rich interfaith dialogue between us. Mahatma Gandhi was deeply influenced by the thoughts of Lord Buddha and also spoke of them very frequently," they said.

The 19 signatories to the letter include Rajesh Lamba of Dharam Sanskriti Sangam, P Seewalee of the Mahabodhi Society of India and Shantimitra of the International Buddh Research.

They accused Gautam of doing a "great disservice" to Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution. The Constitution safeguarded the rights of the poor and marginalised, and has also laid down the path of an inclusive society where all faiths are respected, they said.

"The gathering in Delhi fails this very test. It is the same Constitution where the images of Lord Ram, Krishna, etc., have been depicted," they said.

It is most shocking that a Cabinet minister of Delhi was present at the event, they said, claiming that in no way did that meeting epitomise the spirit of our Constitution which he had taken oath to uphold.

The letter added, "There has been no condemnation by anybody in the Delhi government of the minister going there. We hope this is done at the earliest. We also urge the relevant authorities to take immediate action against them as well as the attendees for trying to divide the nation."

