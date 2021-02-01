Panaji (Goa) [India], February 1 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant thanked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the allocation of Rs 300 crore in the budget to mark the 60 years of Goa's Liberation.

He also thanked Home Minister Amit Shah for his continued guidance.

Sawant tweeted, "I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the allocation of Rs 300 crore in the budget to mark 60 Years of Goa's Liberation. I also thank the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his continued guidance and support."

Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 every year in the country. It marks the day Indian armed forces freed Goa in 1961 following 450 years of Portuguese rule. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)