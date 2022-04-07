New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) The Budget Session of Parliament was curtailed by a day on the request of Opposition leaders, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday, while asserting that the government was ready to conclude the session on the last day.

The Budget Session that commenced on January 31 was adjourned sine die on Thursday, a day before it was scheduled to be concluded. In between, Parliament was adjourned for a recess on February 11 to reassemble on March 14 to enable the department-related standing committees to examine and report on the Demands for Grants relating to various ministries.

Sharing the details of the session, Joshi said, "During the entire Budget Session, there were 27 sittings of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. The session, which was originally scheduled to have sittings till April 8, was curtailed due to the demand of the leaders of various political parties, mainly in the Opposition."

The minister said the suggestion to curtail the session came from the Opposition members of the Rajya Sabha last week. Thereafter, he conveyed the same to the Opposition leaders in the Lok Sabha in the presence of Speaker Om Birla.

"It (the suggestion to curtail the session) was (made) in the Business Advisory Committee meeting of the Rajya Sabha, while the government was ready to run the session as per schedule. I discussed the same with the Opposition leaders of the Lok Sabha. Thereafter, a decision was taken to curtail the session by a day," Joshi told reporters here.

A total of 13 bills were introduced during the session. All 13 bills were passed by the Lok Sabha while 11 were passed by the Rajya Sabha, Joshi said, adding that the productivity of the Lower House during the session was about 129 per cent and that of the Upper House was 98 per cent.

