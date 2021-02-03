Imphal, Feb 3 (PTI) The budget session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly began on Wednesday, as Governor Najma Heptulla highlighted the measures undertaken by the state government to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The session will have three sittings till February 22, including Chief Minister N Biren Singh's presentation of the budget estimate for 2021-22, an official relase said.

Heptulla, during his address, said the Manipur government has taken a host of COVID-19 steps since its outbreak last year, including screening of returnees, establishment of a 24-hour control room, closure of the border gate at Moreh town, and setting up multiple coronavirus centres, amongs others.

Singh will also present the 15th Business Advisory Committee Report on Wednesday.

