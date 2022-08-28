Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said Bulandshahr will be developed with modern infrastructure.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi said, "A new chapter is being added in the field of education, social security and self-employment today in the 'New Bulandshahr of New Uttar Pradesh' growing on the path of resolution of 'Antyodaya'."

Also Read | Rajasthan Student Union Elections Result 2022: BJP-Backed ABVP Won 5 Seats; NSUI Draws Blank in Congress-Ruled State.

He thanked people for electing the BJP in all seven seats in the district in the last assembly elections.

"People have reposed faith in the double-engine government. On the initiative of BJP MLAs, a power plant and a medical college in the name of Kalyan Singh are being built. The pottery industry under One Distinct One Product is to be promoted. Along with this, there is also a provision of special nursing courses for girls," the Chief Minister said.

Also Read | CJI Post Retirement Benefits: Secretarial Assistant, Domestic Help, Chauffeur for Lifetime to Retired Chief Justice.

He said an international airport is being constructed next to Bulandshahr. "A Film City, Medical Park and Defense Corridor are being built next to Bulandshahr. Due to this youth will get plenty of employment," he said.

The Chief Minister said that cheap loans are being made available for street vendors in the state. He said the children of the state now will not have to go out for technical coaching.

"Uttar Pradesh has to be made number 1 in the world. For this, the youth will have to be technically strong. Illegal drug dealers will be curbed in the state. An app will be created to make complaints against illegal drug dealers. We will give modern infrastructure to Bulandshahr. Now o Prayagraj can be reached in 5 hours from Bulandshahr," added CM Yogi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)