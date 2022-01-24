New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): The alleged creator of the Bulli Bai app, Niraj Bishnoi, has moved a bail petition in a session court of Delhi on Monday.

Bishnoi, a 21-year-old engineering student, who is said to be the main conspirator and creator of the Bulli Bai app on GitHub and the main Twitter account holder of the app, was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit (IFSO) from Assam's Jorhat on January 5, 2022.

Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana is scheduled to hear the bail plea of Bishnoi on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Magistrate court on January 13, 2022, had dismissed the bail petition of Niraj Bishnoi stating that a vilification campaign against women containing derogatory content and offending material having communal overtones was run on this App being made by the accused.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma had said that considering the enormity of the allegation and the stage of the investigation, no ground is made out for grant of bail at this stage.

"Bail denied," the Court said adding that the investigation of this case is at the initial stage and police is in process of collecting evidence and identifying the involvement of other persons involved in this disdainful act.

The court had also noted that the act of the accused is apparently an affront to the dignity of the women of a particular community and the communal harmony of the society.

The court also noted that the facts disclose that the accused created the App "Bullibai" where women journalists and celebrities of a particular community who are famous on social media are targeted and they are projected in a bad light with an objective to insult and humiliate them by objectification.

Delhi Police had earlier said that during interrogation, Neeraj Bishnoi disclosed that the app was developed in November 2021 and updated in December 21 and he had said that he created one more Twitter account to talk about the app.

Several complaints were received by police stations in the country regarding the listing of Muslim women for "auction" on the 'Bulli Bai' mobile application with photographs sourced without permission and doctored. It has happened for the second time in less than a year. The app appeared to be a clone of 'Sulli Deals' which triggered a similar row last year.

An engineering student from Bengaluru, a young girl from Uttarakhand, and one of her friends have also been arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' app case. (ANI)

